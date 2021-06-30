Michael Strahan gets fans talking following GMA return as he shares exciting news The Good Morning America star has a legion of fans

Michael Strahan has been keeping a low profile over the past few days while enjoying a well-deserved vacation.

However, on Tuesday, the TV star delighted viewers on Good Morning America after making a return to the ABC morning show.

Fans were delighted to see the star back on their screens, with many taking to social media to share their joy.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside stunning New York home

"Nice to see you back on GMA this morning," one wrote, while another told the former footballer: "Welcome back! Missed you all last week with my morning coffee." A third added: "Glad you are back on GMA!"

What's more, Michael took to Instagram to share some exciting news – that not only affected him, but his beloved pet dog Enzo.

The dad-of-four shared a photo of himself lounging on an outside sofa in a tropical-looking location, while cuddling up to his four-legged friend.

Michael Strahan shared his excitement in an upbeat Instagram post

The former football star posted the image alongside a Gif of Curt Menefee, ahead of the new series of Top Dog.

Michael wrote in the caption: "Holding Enzo back from his excitement of a new season of @topdogae tonight at 8/7c on @aetv! "Swipe right for my new favorite gif of the host and my brother, @curtmenefee! for my man!"

The photo was taken from Michael's vacation, and it looked like he had an amazing time. Palm trees and a hot tub could be seen in the background, and the father-of-four looked happy and relaxed.

The GMA star enjoyed a well-deserved vacation last week

It's been an eventful time for the star, as on Friday his ex-wife, Jean Strahan – the mother of his twin daughters Sophia and Isabella, 16 – was arrested in New York.

Michael shares custody of his twins with Jean, and is also dad to older children, daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People.

Michael is a main co-anchor on GMA

He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything." Michael spends the majority of his time at his home in New York, close to the GMA studios.

The star lives on the Upper West Side, and in an interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about the area. He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

