Eamonn Holmes sparks debate as he reveals wife Ruth Langsford's hilarious ultimatum The This Morning co-stars have been married for 11 years

Eamonn Holmes revealed a surprising source of conflict in his marriage on Sunday - and it's one none of his fans could have predicted!

The presenter took to Twitter, where he shared an issue that he and Ruth Langsford, his wife of 11 years, had been debating.

Posting an image of a black vintage 1970s car with red stripes on the bonnet, Eamonn wrote: "OK here's the problem… I have a big draw to 1970's American muscle cars but I've never had one. I'm coming close to changing that [heart emoji]."

The star then tagged his wife as he went on: "On the other hand @RuthieeL says if I put something like this on the driveway she's changing me…

"Does she have a point? Advice Tweeters please."

The 61-year-old's followers were quick to share their insights, and the post provoked a lot of responses – some of them from people showing off their own 1970s cars!

The star shared his quandary with fans on Twitter

The star's fans were divided on the best course of action to take, however. One suggested: "Eamonn, say you bought it for Ruth because she would look lovely in it!"

Another replied: "Simply rent a garage near you and put it there!" A third suggested: "Go for something sleek and electric instead Eamonn."

Another chimed in: "Buy it! Ruth is too much in love with you to leave you for buying a car! You should cook her a few meals and empty the dishwasher for a week and you will be back in the good books once you have bought it…"

Eamonn and Ruth have been together for over two decades

The dad-of-four seemed keen on that idea, replying: "That's a plan."

Although the This Morning co-host was asking his fans for advice, he's more typically in the position of being consulted for insights himself.

Eamonn now hosts a popular Instagram Agony Uncle show and discussed all things burnout and stress at work in his most recent episode, impressing fans with his calm and rational approach.

