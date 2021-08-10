Nicole Kidman makes upsetting revelation involving her children in rare interview about family life The Nine Perfect Strangers star is a doting mom to four children

Nicole Kidman may be a Hollywood star, but she's also a working mom to four children.

While her oldest kids don't live with her, the star's youngest two – daughters Sunday and Faith - do and are showing signs of following in her footsteps into the entertainment industry.

Sunday and Faith enjoy nothing more than going to work with their famous mother and have even had minor roles in a lot of her recent television productions.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman shows support for husband Keith Urban from afar

However, due to the pandemic, the pair haven't been able to do this, and Nicole recently revealed that this was something that she found upsetting.

Talking to Radio Times about her upcoming role in Nine Perfect Strangers, which was set in Byron Bay, the 54-year-old said: "You couldn't bring children to set with all the protocols in place, but I usually have them with me a lot.

"They watch the filming and they are sometimes in the show, but there have been strict rules during the pandemic and it didn't happen. That's been one of the most painful parts of the work recently."

Nicole Kidman found it upsetting that her kids were unable to go to work with her during the pandemic

Sunday and Faith have appeared in several of Nicole's shows, including The Undoing and Big Little Lies.

A month before the pandemic, Nicole took her family with her to New York while she was filming in The Undoing.

The actress played Grace Fraiser in the hit drama series alongside Hugh Grant, and her children even won themselves small parts.

The Undoing star shares her youngest two children with husband Keith Urban

Talking to News.com.au, Nicole revealed: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment.

"And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

Nicole's daughters made a rare public appearance earlier in the year

Sunday and Faith have also had voice roles in the movie Angry Bird 2, and it's safe to say Nicole was incredibly proud, paying tribute to her two "little birds" in a sweet social media post at the time.

The actress is also mother to daughter Bella, 28, and son Connor, 26, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

While Bella and Connor are more private about their personal lives and relationship with their famous parents, they both occasionally share posts on social media.

Bella is a talented artist living in London, while Connor is a keen fisherman living in Florida.

