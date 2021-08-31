Josephine Jobert is currently filming for the latest season of Death in Paradise on the stunning island of Guadeloupe, and she's shared plenty of gorgeous snaps of the scenery.

And on Tuesday, she blew fans away with a breathtaking beachside photo, and she looked gorgeous in a skintight crop top and shorts.

WATCH: Josephine Jobert enjoys swim in stunning infinity pool

The French actress shared three shots from her beautiful trip to the beach, one featuring her raising her arms in celebration, a second of her soaking up the sun's rays and a third which saw her gazing off into the distance.

The vista was beautiful, and was only enhanced by the fact that the beach and surrounding foliage were completely deserted.

In her caption, she asked: "Could you get tired of these colors?" She then repeated the same question in French.

Fans fell in love with the breathtaking photos, as one wrote: "That view is just stunning," alongside a palm tree emoji, and a second added: "Definitely not!! Stunning views."

The star's beachside view looked incredible!

Another referenced Josephine's hit show, as they joked: "Jo in Paradise," while a fourth commented: "What an amazing view you have!"

During filming breaks, the 36-year-old has captivated fans with some gorgeous views from the island. Earlier this year, she stunned as she took a dip at the breathtaking waterfall that is located in the area.

"Jungle fever," she simply wrote alongside a picture of herself in a green bikini. The actress had clearly already enjoyed a dip as her hair was wet.

Fans of the French star rushed to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Amazing shot of you and so beautiful the background with the waterfall!"

A second added: "You are literally perfect," whilst a third remarked: "The most beautiful [thing] that the jungle has ever seen."

Josephine often posts stunning views from Guadeloupe

But the star is still hard at work on the latest season of Death in Paradise, and on Tuesday she encountered a small filming setback.

In a post on her Instagram stories, the actress shared a video of her car on its way to set when the road was suddenly blocked by another car and a truck in front. She wrote in the caption: "On our way to set. Blocked on the road."

A second video then showed the car forcing itself through the hold-up, which then resulted in the passing trees falling onto the car. Luckily, Josephine saw the funny side and could be seen giggling from behind her face mask as she quipped in the caption: "Everything is fine…"

