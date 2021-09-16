Ginger Zee has had a magnificent rise to fame but long before she was Good Morning America's much-loved meteorologist, she was just a regular teen attending high school.

The star delighted fans with a walk down memory lane when she shared several throwback photos of herself on her Instagram Stories - and she's barely changed!

Ginger was hosting a quick Q&A with fans when one asked: "Did you participate in athletics the highschool or university levels?" to which she responded with three sporty images and the caption: "Ran cross, tennis, cheered in middle school," and added: "HS competitive cheer."

In the first snapshot, Ginger was beaming and wearing a soccer kit. The second showed her proudly carrying a basketball as she was named, 'Most Athletic' in her year. The third picture was of Ginger in a cheerleading outfit and again she sported her telltale smile.

Ginger may not have carved out a career in sport, but she does continue to stay in shape.

She recently shared an impressive video of herself pulling off some yoga moves poolside and she regularly updates fans with her workouts.

Ginger has barely changed!

Ginger has continued her love of running too and says it's more than just pounding the pavements.

She told People magazine: "Running for me is the easiest, but also the most challenging in ways, because it’s all you. There’s nothing else around you – you just go."

She added: "It’s very freeing to allow your brain to go when you don't have your headphones in. Running for me is almost spiritual because you let yourself into this whole other realm. And once you lose yourself, the race is done."

Ginger has earned her spot as GMA's chief meteorologist

Ginger also loves cycling and says she has to make time for self-care or she wouldn't be able to conquer her 4am start to the day!

The star has become a household name on Good Morning America and when she's not working on set, she's a mum to the two children she shares with husband, WNBC personality Ben Aaron.

