Strictly's Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable with brown hair in throwback photo The Strictly star looked so different!

There's no denying that Dianne Buswell loves to experiment with her hair. Last year, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared an incredible throwback photo of herself, and her famous bright red locks were nowhere in sight!

In the snap, shared originally in August 2020, she simply said: "Major throwback." The Australian dancer could be seen posing alongside two friends, and her hair was a dark shade of brown.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell unveils 'unexpected' hair transformation

Dressed in a fitted black denim dress and smiling from ear to ear, Dianne certainly wowed her fans. The 32-year-old is known for mixing up her style on a frequent basis, and often models new looks on Instagram - with her most recent change being orange hair!

In July 2020, Dianne made another change when she debuted what might just be her shortest hair yet. "This is not a drill! I finally cut my hair and I'm not doing any fancy hair hack this time it's the real deal!

"Thank you to my hairdresser @vickyhairreinvented you are the best #myhairdresseristhebest @greatlengthsuk @larrykinghair," she wrote on Instagram, showing off her new, shoulder-length bob.

Dianne looks so different!

What's more, Dianne captured the moment that her boyfriend Joe Sugg saw her new look, posting a video of his reaction to her YouTube channel.

"Look at that," he shouted. "I really like it, yeah cool… It's like shorter at the back and long at the front." To which, Dianne asked: "Do you think it suits me?" He replied: "Yeah, do you like it?" The dancer answered: "Yeah, it feels really fresh, it feels light."

"It's more longer than I thought," added Joe. "I definitely approve… I actually really like it." Asked whether he prefers it to her original hair, the YouTube sensation said: "Yeah, I think it's good to switch things up. I think it looks really beautiful, I really like it."

