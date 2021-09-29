Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's heavy metal son is unrecognisable in new photo The couple rarely share photos of their two children

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's son is all grown up and sporting a very bold look. The Hollywood couple are incredibly proud of their offspring, son Travis, 32, and Sosie, 29, who have both carved a career in the entertainment industry.

While the Mare of Easttown actress has made her mark in acting, Travis has an alternative music career in which he's heavily invested in heavy metal and punk and his appearance very much mirrors this.

Sosie shared a photo of her brother performing with his band, Contracult Collective, on her Instagram and he looked very different from the blonde-haired little boy he once was.

In the images, Travis had taken his appearance to the extreme and was barely recognisable sporting heavy makeup, multiple tattoos and an undercut beneath his long, black hair.

Travis' band posted the photograph on social media too and wrote: "It was the best feeling to be back on stage. Thank you @louderthanlifefest for having us and @andrewforephoto for these photos."

For fans of the group, Travis' appearance isn't so shocking, but many of Kevin and Kyra's followers may not know what their son does for a living.

Travis sported a bold look to perform with his band

In addition to being a singer and programmer for the band, Contracult Collective, he plays guitar for black metal band, Black Anvil. He's also an audio engineer and songwriter.

Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them from working in the spotlight.

Kevin and Kyra's children are both in the entertainment industry

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

Kevin and Kyra are very proud of their grown-up children

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra agrees and said in an interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

