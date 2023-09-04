Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick like you've never seen before in must-see throwback on 35th wedding anniversary

It's a big day for Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, as they celebrate 35 years of wedded bliss! The two represent Hollywood royalty, one of its prime power couples since the late 1980s.

Kevin, 65, took to social media to mark the milestone day with an adorable snapshot of the pair, presumably from the early days of their relationship.

A shirtless Kevin was seen cozying up to and kissing Kyra, now 58, on the forehead as she smiled for the camera, wearing a pink blouse and white mini skirt.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

"35 years feels like a heartbeat," he sweetly captioned his photo, immediately being flooded with heart emojis galore from fans and friends on Instagram.

Rita Wilson commented: "You guys! Happy Anniversary! Can you believe it? It goes so fast! We are 35 soon to be 36!" while their wedding planner, Marcy Blum, wrote: "I will remember your wedding on that Labor Day forevah and evah! Happy Anniversary! You make marriage look tempting!"

A fan joked: "Congratulations! The goats and I request a Monday duet to celebrate!" and another added: "I love that you two have such an amazing connection. I hope you are both blessed with so many more years."

© Instagram Kevin and Kyra cozy up in a throwback shared on their 35th wedding anniversary

Kevin and Kyra first started dating in 1987, when they met on the set of the PBS version of the play Lemon Sky. 18 months later, on September 4 1988, they tied the knot, and have since welcomed children Sosie, 31, and Travis, 34.

However, their first meeting was definitely on the rockier side of things, as the actor explained on the podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified with Anna Faris last year.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick rocks gorgeous green swimwear as she hits the beach with Kevin Bacon

"I was doing a lot of theater when I first moved to New York," he said, adding that Kyra was also starting to explore the scene around the same time.

© Getty Images Kevin was already an established star by the time he began dating Kyra

"And amazingly, her mother had clocked this young actor, me, and seen a couple of tanks that I'd been in. And she got her tickets to this play I was in downtown," he added.

After the show, a then 12-year-old Kyra spotted the 19-year-old Kevin at a deli nearby and went up to tell him she liked him in the play.

MORE: Sosie Bacon is mom Kyra Sedgwick's double in bikini photo as she gives insight into fabulous life

He then added that they didn't actually properly get introduced to each other and fall in love till they were on the Lemon Sky set together many years later.

© Getty Images The two first met as teens before being reintroduced in 1987

The Footloose star recalled falling in love with her "almost immediately," citing "this amazing energy" and calling her a "knockout."

But it was not love at first sight for the both of them, as Kevin stated: "She wasn't really into it at first, I had to chip away at her."

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick dazzles in au-naturel beach photo as Kevin Bacon pays tribute on 58th birthday

While Anna surmised that she hid her feelings from him, Kevin revealed: "At first, she was put off by me. Because I think…at that age, the way that I presented initially was not, I would say, a down to earth, regular dude.

© Instagram They've since become a Hollywood power couple

"I was cocky and extremely, at least on the exterior, was very, very confident. I had what she considered to be a very well-defined self-image.

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's tour of idyllic farm will leave you in awe

He also clarified that he had gotten out of a long relationship before that and wasn't sure of how to approach her at first, calling himself "terrified and bumbling." The rest, though, as they say, is movie magic.

© Instagram They are also the parents of fellow entertainers Travis and Sosie

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.