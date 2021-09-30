Elizabeth Hurley showcases chain-link bikini - and wow!

Elizabeth Hurley seriously turned up the heat on Instagram this week. The 56-year-old model blew fans away as she shared a sizzling hot snapshot in celebration of her swimwear line.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Elizabeth posted an image showing her posing in a turquoise bikini that featured chain-link detailing, and a plunging beach tie-up cover-up in the same shade.

She is giving her trademark smile to the camera and looks effortlessly beautiful with natural makeup and her hair left to fall around her shoulders.

It comes after Elizabeth made a show-stopping appearance with son Damian in Milan to attend the Fendace gala and fashion show - a joint collection from Fendi and Versace.

Elizabeth showcased her incredible figure in her chain-link bikini

Elizabeth has a long-running history with Versace and famously wowed in the designer's safety-pinned gown when she attended the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral with then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant.

Referencing the iconic design, Donatella Versace commented on the model's photos from her Milan trip, writing: "The safety pin QUEEN is back!! It was great to catch up @elizabethhurley1."

The star made waves with her safety pin Versace dress back in 1994

Elizabeth works hard to maintain her incredible figure. To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

"But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey.

Elizabeth with her lookalike son, Damian

Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut. "When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously, that's not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing."

