Nicole Kidman's nephew reveals very surprising new skill in rare family photo Proud mom Antonia Kidman shared the snapshot

Nicole Kidman is a proud auntie to six children through her younger sister, Antonia Kidman. And it seems one of the youngest siblings has picked up a surprising new hobby!

Antonia, 51, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare family snapshot with her followers.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and sister Antonia have the closest sibling bond!

The sweet photo shows one of her two little boys sat cross-legged on the garage floor, hammering nails into a piece of wood to create a box.

The proud mom wrote: “Week 1 of Term 4 of homeschooling. The boys have become very industrious. This whole experience has been quite a moment in time that has produced some surprising benefits.”

Antonia shared a snapshot of her son working in the garage

Antonia shares her two youngest children - Nicholas, ten, and eight-year-old Alexander - with her husband, businessman Craig Marran.

She is also a mother to four children from her first marriage to Angus Hawley. The former couple were married from 1996 until 2007 and together they welcomed daughter Lucia, 22, and Sybella, 14, and sons Hamish, 20, and 18-year-old James.

Antonia and husband Craig with her six children

Tragically, Angus died of a heart attack in April 2015 when he was just 46.

Nicole, meanwhile, is a proud mom of four. She adopted two children during her marriage to Tom Cruise - Bella, 28, and 26-year-old Connor - and shares two daughters, Sunday Rose, 13, and ten-year-old Faith Margaret with husband Keith Urban.

Nicole and Antonia have an incredible bond

Nicole and Antonia are incredibly close. Discussing her return to her native Australia in an interview with the New York Times last year, the actress shared: "My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids."

