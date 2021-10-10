Rebel Wilson keeps hot girl summer alive in a sensational red dress Stunning as always

Rebel Wilson isn't letting summer get away that easy, as evidenced by her latest picture from a lush and sunny vacation.

The actress shared a picture of herself from the beautiful beaches of Mexico as she enjoys a beautiful trip, with a sensational new look.

She wore a patterned red summer dress, made of a lacy fabric with a black line running through it to accentuate the curves of the figure.

Rebel completed the look with a pair of cat eye sunglasses, a black bag, and some black pumps as she struck a fierce pose near the water.

"Off the garden path," she simply wrote in the caption with a cheeky emoji to match.

Fans were instantly obsessed with the shot and let it be known in the comments section, as one wrote: "Breathtakingly Beautiful."

Another commented: "Girl yes! and the red woot woot," with a third adding: "Looking gorgeous and elegant."

Rebel looked ready for the sun in a red hot summer dress

The Pitch Perfect star's beachfront shots have become part of her social media canon, especially the several that have originated from her incredible birthday bash at Rebel Island weeks ago.

The actress recently shared a spate of more shots from the celebration, including one where she rocked a slinky black wrap top paired with a hot red pencil skirt as she popped a hip and posed for the picture taken on the edge of a pool.

The sun was setting in the background on Marlon Brandon's private island, which had been aptly renamed Rebel Island for the occasion.

And she really got fans talking with a picture of hers as a mermaid as the 41-year-old took to Instagram to share her transformation into a mermaid "siren."

The actress has shown off look after look from her marvelous beach birthday bash

Rebel could be seen reclining on an inflatable clam shell, looking incredible in a black dress complete with a sheer skirt, and an intricate tiara.

She used the caption to talk about how the storms and troubles she'd endured in her 40 years of life had made her stronger, resulting in her wanting to end her birthday celebration with a shipwreck-themed party.

