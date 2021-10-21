Victoria Beckham reveals surprising reason she won't give son Brooklyn marriage advice Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz became engaged last year after nine months of dating

Victoria and David Beckham have been married for 22 years. During these two decades, the designer and former footballer's marriage has had its highs and lows and they've no doubt learned a lot along the way.

Mother-of-four Victoria, however, has revealed she is not willing to give her eldest son Brooklyn, who has been engaged to fiancée Nicola Peltz for a year, any advice ahead of their big day.

Speaking to good friend Derek Blasberg for WSJ Magazine, the 47-year-old explained why it would be a bad idea to share their marriage wisdom with their children.

"There's nothing worse than someone giving advice," she told Derek.

Brooklyn currently lives in Los Angeles with Nicola

"I remember Geri Halliwell saying to me, 'When you get a TV, you get a TV manual. But when you have a baby there's no manual. You just got to figure that [expletive] out for yourself.'"

"That's the truth. I've always been lucky that I've got a strong family unit, not just with David and the kids but with my parents and David's parents. I feel very blessed that I have that. The kids always come first to me and David."

Just last week, during a visit to New York to promote her new Victoria Beckham Beauty line, the designer was asked about what kind of "marriage wisdom" she would like to pass to her four children, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10.

The couple became engaged last year after nine months of dating

She told Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos: "Oh my goodness, marriage wisdom, you know, I don't know. We're very supportive of each other. Um, he's an incredible dad, um, and a wonderful husband, and we have a lot of fun."

Victoria continued: "We support each other in everything that we do. But it's about having fun, enjoying that person's company, I genuinely love being with him. Which is good!"

She then jokingly added: "After all these years."

Making Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan laugh, Victoria quipped: "It's a bonus!"