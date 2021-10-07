Victoria Beckham's fans react as she shares 'cheeky' photo for special reason The fashionista has some big news up her sleeve!

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham announced her next career move on Thursday evening in a way nobody could have anticipated!

The mum-of-four took to Instagram, where she shared a cheeky wet-look snapshot showing off a tanned, toned derriere clad in high-cut white shorts.

The designer and makeup entrepreneur added a caption which was also on the risqué side, showing off her legendary wry sense of humour.

She wrote: "Can you guess what’s launching tomorrow?@victoriabeckhambeauty."

The star then went on: "Is this my Cheeky Posh? Whether it’s me or not I’m totally claiming it! #CheekyPosh #PoshisBack."

Victoria's fans instantly rushed to like the picture in their thousands, with many leaving messages expressing their love for the post.

Their comments included: "Wow," "#poshisback is evvverythinggggg," and: "Omg Victoria!!" One follower quipped, "Nope that's definitely mine," adding laughing emojis, while others simply posted heart, flame, and heart eyes emojis in response.

In her Instagram Stories, the glamorous brunette added a countdown which showed that the launch would take place on Friday at 3pm – how exciting!

Regardless of whether the image actually features Victoria, the 47-year-old has been taking great care of herself lately.

Victoria wowed fans with her latest announcement

The fashionista has just returned from a wellness retreat in Germany with her husband, retired footballer David, who also shares a keen interest in keeping fit and healthy.

Every year, the couple head to a health spa in Baden Baden for a full-body M.O.T, with Victoria chronicling the most recent trip on Instagram last week.

She explained to fans that her "annual check-ups" would include MRIs, and also revealed that she was looking forward to detoxing with "infusions and long hikes".

She then shared a picture of her alongside the doctor who tailored the couple's bespoke treatments throughout their stay. Other programmes on offer at the exclusive European spa include nutrition plans, digital detoxes and physiotherapy.

