Christine Lampard takes 'grown up' daughter Patricia on adorable date to the Pumpkin Patch Christine shares two children with husband Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard and her daughter Patricia enjoyed a mummy-daughter date on Monday as they headed out to Garsons Farm in Esher to pick out pumpkins in preparation for Halloween.

Taking to Instagram, mother-of-two Christine shared two adorable pictures of her daughter all wrapped up for the Autumn weather as they set to pick out pumpkins and apples, which are also in season.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

"[Pumpkins] and [apples] picked," she captioned the photos with the help of emojis.

In the snap, Patricia, three, can be seen wearing an adorable coat by Marks & Spencer, which features the word 'Happy' on her sleeve as well as butterfly and rainbow motifs. It also comes with a snuggly faux fur-trimmed hood with a leopard print lining.

Patricia wore a £38 M&S coat for her pumpkin patch outing

Christine and Frank's daughter also opted to wear comfortable snuggly boots, navy blue leggings and a matching hat.

Fans couldn't believe how big Patricia had gotten lately. "Growing so fast," one commented, whilst a second added: "Getting tall, how old is Patricia?"

A third remarked: "Patricia is looking so grown up," and a fourth wrote: "Can't believe she is that size!"

Christine and Frank welcomed their first daughter together in 2018, three years after tying the knot in a star-studded ceremony in St. Paul's Church in London.

The duo also picked up apples whilst at the farm

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first son together, Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard.

Taking to Instagram back in March to share the first baby photo, the proud mum gushed: "Let us introduce you to our newest addition... Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard!

"We are completely in love @franklampard."

The former professional footballer is also a doting father to two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.