Ali Wentworth goes on a trip down memory lane with incredible family throwback The podcast star is married to GMA's George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth was feeling in a nostalgic mood this week and was looking through old photographs.

The podcast star found an incredible black-and-white picture in the mix featuring her and her older brother during a sailing trip.

The pair both looked stylish, with Ali dressed in a striped top teamed with white chinos and a black jumper tied around her waist. The look was completed with a pair of sunglasses.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth marks emotional celebration

Her brother, meanwhile, looked smart in a white shirt, black trousers and trainers, topped off with a white baseball cap.

In the caption, the actress wrote: "TBT my big brother John and me…"

Ali's teenage daughter Elliott was one of the first to comment on the image, writing: "I’m wearing this same outfit right now."

Ali grew up in Washington D.C. and has an older brother and sister as well as a younger half-sister.

Ali Wentworth shared an epic throwback family photo with her brother

The actress' mom Muffle Cabot was Nancy Reagan's White House Social Secretary for two years, while her stepfather, Henry Brandon, was the Washington correspondent for The Sunday Times of London, and her father, Eric Wentworth, was a reporter for The Washington Post.

Ali lived in Washington, where she met now-husband George Stephanopoulos, until 2009 when the couple moved to New York City after George accepted a job at Good Morning America.

Ali with husband George Stephanopoulos and their daughters

George took over Diane Sawyer's job on the ABC morning show, and the family have lived there ever since. Ali and George are parents to daughters Elliott and Harper, and faced a big change at home last month after Elliott moved out to attend college.

The actress admitted that taking Elliott to university had been "brutal" in an honest conversation on social media with fellow parent Gwyneth Paltrow.

However, the proud mom revealed on her Go Ask Ali podcast that her teenager was "thriving" there and that the days in which Elliott had to isolate ahead of leaving meant that they had extra time together to help each other process the big change.

