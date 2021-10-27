Ali Wentworth stuns in red lace dress during star-studded night out The Go Ask Ali podcast star is married to GMA's George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth enjoyed a glitzy night out in New York this week – and all for a very good cause.

The wife of GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos stepped out for the American Ballet Theatre gala in support of the arts, looking fabulous in a red lace dress.

The mom-of-two's dress featured a high neckline and long sleeves, and the fitted design featured a long skirt.

The author was joined by stars including Brooke Shields and Tommy Dorfman, and posed in a group picture with her fellow celebrity guests.

After sharing photos on her Instagram account, Ali was inundated with compliments, with one fan writing: "You look gorgeous!" while another wrote: "Looking gorge, wife of George!" A third added: "You look beautiful!"

This was Ali's second big night out this week, as the star joined her husband George over the weekend at another fundraiser event in the city – this time to support finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.

Ali Wentworth looked incredible during a star-studded night out in New York

The gala was hosted by Michael J Fox, and marked 20 years of his foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for the crippling illness.

Other guests in attendance included Julianne Moore and director Spike Lee.

It's been an eventful time for Ali, who has been promoting the latest series of her popular podcast, Go Ask Ali. What's more, the star has faced a big change at home after her oldest daughter Elliott flew the nest last month to attend university.

Ali with her husband George Stephanopoulos

The actress admitted that taking Elliott to university had been "brutal" in an honest conversation on social media with fellow parent Gwyneth Paltrow.

However, the proud mom revealed on her Go Ask Ali podcast that her teenager was "thriving" there and that the days in which Elliott had to isolate ahead of leaving meant that they had extra time together to help each other process the big change.

The celebrity couple have been married since 2001

George and Ali are also parents to younger daughter Harper, 17, and live in a beautiful apartment in New York. The family relocated to the Big Apple several years ago when George accepted his job at GMA, having previously lived in Washington D.C.

