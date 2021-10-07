Dianne Buswell's boyfriend Joe Sugg melts hearts with his reaction to their reunion The Strictly Come Dancing stars met on the show

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg haven't been able to spend that much time together for the last few weeks as the Strictly pro has been busy rehearsing with her celebrity partner, Robert Webb.

However, the redhead and her beau were reunited amid their busy schedules this week, and Joe couldn't hide his excitement in a sweet video that his girlfriend posted to her Instagram Stories.

The glamorous Australian shared a sweet clip which she filmed as she walked towards Joe, and while at first, the YouTube star was walking slowly, he clearly couldn't contain his excitement and picked up his pace, racing towards Dianne.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell reveals Joe Sugg's heartfelt reaction to their reunion

The talented dancer captioned the adorable moment with four red heart emojis, going on to write: "Home with my love [heart eyes emoji]."

The couple hit it off when they were paired on Strictly back in 2018 and announced their relationship soon after. They went on to move in together and bought their first house earlier this year.

Dianne and Joe met on the set of Strictly

Last week, Dianne paid a romantic tribute to her boyfriend of over two years when she shared a series of adorable throwback snaps with Joe.

She gushed in the caption: "This man right here is my number 1 supporter [heart emoji] p.s sorry for squishing your eye."

The 32-year-old's co-stars were among the first to comment with Amy Dowden writing: "Beautiful pics x" and Nancy Xu confirming: "CUTEEEEEE."

The couple are so in love

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Dianne previously shared how she and her boyfriend cope with the amount of time they spend apart for work.

"I'm used to being away on tour for months at a time and we're both so career-focused that we both get it," she said.

The star went on: "[Joe] gets what Strictly is all about. He understands. For him, if I was away until the final, he would have been absolutely fine and really proud of my achievement… we're both very career-focused. We just get on with it."

