Gwen Stefani shares bittersweet career update with epic throwback photos

Gwen Stefani has shared a series of incredible throwback pictures to celebrate the end of her Vegas residency.

The singer took to social media to post five pictures from the 90s in honor of her final three shows in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Calling the performances "bittersweet," fans were quick to share their love with the star and thanking her for the show.

"I lived in Vegas when you first started, I saw you twice and have since moved away and am so sad I can’t see a closing show," commented one fan as others shared the heart emoji.

"Sad that it will be over," added another as one asked for a DVD release.

"I hope you release a video/DVD/Bluray footage of your Vegas stint...for us international fans who did not have the chance to see your residency," they wrote.

Gwen's Just A Girl residency comes to an end this week

The No Doubt singer, 52, kicked off the run of shows in mid-October and shared several glamorous selfies on Instagram in which she wore bold, red lipstick, huge eyelashes and a fashionable full brow.

She captioned the snapshot: "Pre-show make up game! #vegas gx."

The mom-of-three has been excitedly gearing up for her energetic performances and teasing fans with her social media posts, but she kicked off the series by telling the crowds about her secret battle with Covid at the start of the pandemic last year.

The No Doubt singer, 52, kicked off the run of shows in mid-October

"I was one of the first to have Covid, in case you are wondering," she told her fans.

"I was in Vegas. Do you remember when I cancelled those four shows?"

She continued: "I would literally take people up here and make out with you, but… I gotta make it through the next eight shows."

Gwen added: "Just because I can't touch you, I'm still breathing your air right now, so that's the risk I'm taking because I love you guys."

"I was one of the first to have Covid," she told fans

The mom-of-three spent the majority of the pandemic in Oklahoma with her now-husband Blake Shelton, and her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Gwen and Blake tied the knot in a gorgeous summer wedding at that very ranch. While Gwen is now busy back on stage, her husband is back on the judging panel on The Voice – the very show where they met back in 2014.

Blake is one of the long-time coaches on the popular talent show, and is joined this series by John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and newcomer Ariana Grande.

