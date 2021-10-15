Ayda Field's children twin in the most adorable way in new photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams share four children together, and on Friday the mum-of-four posted an adorable snap showing two of her children, Charlie and Teddy, twinning.

MORE: Robbie Williams is floored by wife Ayda Field's incredible flexibility

In the photo, which was shared on her Instagram Stories, they were both stood together in a pair of Veja trainers, which featured a striking pattern with blue and red colouring. The velcro shoes were already fastened, as the doting mum wrote: "Coco and Teddy #twinning." And it wasn't just their shoes where they were twinning, as they also had an identical pair of white socks on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field shares adorable new video of Charlie and Teddy

But this was where it ended, as Charlie was wearing a pair of shorts, while Teddy had opted for tracksuit bottoms, with a white squiggly line on them.

MORE: Ayda Field films big fitness achievement at home with Robbie Williams

MORE: Robbie Williams leaves fans in hysterics after wife Ayda shares hilarious parenting fail

Veja has a wide variety of beautiful designs in stock, and while we couldn't find an exact match to the snazzy pair that Charlie and Teddy wore, we have found similar ones.

This pair features a similar design, with the 'V' logo of the company in red emblazoned across the side. They can be brought in sizes from 22 to 35.

The shoes are also environmentally friendly with rubber sourced from the Amazon rainforest, which helps fight against deforestation.

How cute!

Ayda and Robbie are parents to Coco, nine, Charlie, six, Teddy, three, and Beau, one. The doting parents keep their children's faces out of the limelight, but they do share plenty of insights into their family life.

Earlier this week, Ayda shared a beautiful picture of eldest son Charlie, and it looked like he might be aiming to follow in his father's footsteps.

Veja White V-12 Sneakers, £75.00, AlexandAlexa

The little boy's face couldn't be seen in the sweet snapshot, but he was pictured wearing a black T-shirt and blue shorts and holding onto a pink microphone from a karaoke machine.

SEE: Ayda Field shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of daughter Teddy's incredible birthday celebration

MORE: Ayda Field's precious new video of her children amazes Robbie Williams fans

Loose Women star Ayda captioned the sweet photo: "Following in Daddy's footsteps," adding the hashtag: "Karaoke."

Charlie probably has some way to go before he's selling out Vegas shows like his dad, but everyone has to start somewhere!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.