Brooklyn Beckham seriously divides fans with new photo – fiancée Nicola Peltz reacts

Brooklyn Beckham has come under fire after posting a new snapshot on Instagram.

The 22-year-old chose to share a photo showing him sat topless on the sofa with his feet up on a glass table. The soles of his trainers have the word 'Vegan' written on them in bold red print.

"@superdry vegan footwear. Coming soon. 24.01.22. Lower your fashion footprint #superdry #veganfootwear #sustainablefashion," Brooklyn captioned the image.

However, some followers were quick to point out that his stance on veganism was at odds with a post he had shared just four days prior – a video for his cooking series in which he had revealed his love of steak.

Brooklyn has come under fire for sharing this snapshot

"Babe you literally cook steak all the time - make it make sense," one said, while a second echoed: "Geez you were cooking massive steaks the other day…"

A third told Brooklyn: "I've followed your parents' journey since I was 15 and wish you all the best! But seriously you cannot be cooking steak one day and promoting Vegan the next! This truly does not make sense!" and a fourth stated: "Eats steak 3 times a week, wears vegan shoes for cash!!!!"

Nicola and Brooklyn are set to tie the knot in 2022

Brooklyn's fiancé Nicola Peltz also commented on the snapshot – although she chose to ignore the controversy. "My cutie," she simply wrote.

It comes after Brooklyn shared the latest instalment in his online series, Cookin' with Brooklyn. At one point in the video, the budding chef states: "I eat steak quite a lot. Sometimes once a week, sometimes twice a week, sometimes three times a week. And I've really been working on trying to perfect it."

Brooklyn is starring in an online cooking series

Cookin' with Brooklyn is an eight-episode series that explores Brooklyn’s love of cooking and follows his journey to becoming a great chef. The weekly episodes see him create a variety of plates, from Florida-fresh seafood to salt stone steak, and features culturally-packed cuisine - from Cuban to Korean dishes.

