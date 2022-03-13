Ali Wentworth shares delight over latest career news as famous friends applaud her The Go Ask Ali podcast star is married to GMA's George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth had reason to smile ahead of the weekend as she made an exciting discovery online.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos supported by wife Ali Wentworth following big news

The Go Ask Ali podcast star found out that she had made it onto the '37 Must-Read Books of Spring 2022' list on Town and Country, and she couldn't have been happier.

Ali's book, which will be released in May 2022, is called Ali's Well That Ends Well, and is described as "tales of desperation and a little inspiration".

Loading the player...

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

Famous friends including Julianne Moore and Debra Messing shared their joy for Ali after she shared the news on Instagram, with Julianne responding with a series of applauding hand emojis, while Debra wrote: "Yes!!!" Laurie Gelman added: "Nice!!!"

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' candid selfie on GMA sparks reaction

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth reveals challenge she faced ahead of their anniversary

Ali's Well That Ends Well will offer the star's thoughts and experiences on the coronavirus pandemic, with the blurb reading: "Like many, Ali Wentworth spent the pandemic seesawing between highs, lows, and baking an unnecessary amount of chocolate cake.

Ali Wentworth shared her joy over making it onto a new top reading list

"Between binging every TV show in existence to conquering TikTok to becoming a (semi) empty-nester, Ali experienced her share of turmoil (including an early case of Covid), but she also grew a little, learned a lot, and found comfort in some unexpected people and places."

MORE: Ali Wentworth reveals scary encounter live on air

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' heartfelt tribute to his family revealed

Both Ali and her husband George Stephanopoulos were some of the first famous faces to test positive for Covid. The TV star experienced it quite badly, while her husband was asymptomatic.

Talking about it on Jimmy Kimmel Live via video chat in April 2020, the couple opened up about their varying symptoms, with Ali revealing that she was "deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever".

Ali with husband George Stephanopoulos

"I got Corona, and I'm… sweating and achy and going crazy like Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now, and George gets it, and he has no symptoms," Ali said.

READ: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

MORE: Ali Wentworth mourns devastating death in emotional tribute message

George tested positive two weeks after Ali. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great," he said during an episode of GMA at the time.

The celebrity couple are parents to daughters Elliott and Harper

While Ali was suffering from coronavirus, the mom-of-two isolated in a separate room in the family's home in New York.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth open the doors into their stylish New York living room

MORE: Ali Wentworth stuns fans as she shares amazing news

The couple's daughter Elliott later got Covid just before leaving home to go to college in September, resulting in her having to isolate for ten days with her family.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.