Strictly's AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington are all smiles as they reunite for special reason The pair were coupled together during last year's series

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington formed a special friendship during last year's series, so it's no surprise that they were delighted to be reunited this week after months apart.

The duo, who had to pull out of the 2021 final because of AJ's foot injury, met up in Scotland to film a Strictly special for popular game show, The Hit List.

Taking to her Stories, the 34-year-old presenter told her fans: "Reunited for a Strictly Special of The Hitlist. Coming soon to @BBCONE."

In the snap, the pair can be seen posing together, with Kai's hand around AJ's waist as she rests her hands on the dancer's shoulder.

The gorgeous pair reunited this week

AJ looks stunning in the picture, donning a silver sequinned top and high-waisted green trousers with sandals.

Kai, on the other, looks dapper in a dark three-piece suit.

AJ and Kai have often spoken out about their special bond. Back in December, as they announced their withdrawal from the final, Kai said of AJ: "The last 12 weeks with AJ have been amazing, she has been the perfect student, hardworking, dedicated and talented and I am sending her all my love and best wishes for a quick recovery. I truly have made a friend for life in her."

The couple became good friends during the weeks they spent together competing on Strictly

He later added: "We may not be able to dance for the glitterball, but boy did we work our socks off to get this far. @ajodudu I truly am the proudest partner in the world and Thank you for all the special memories that we now share."

Of their connection, AJ said in an interview at the time: "We both like to work hard, but we both like to have a laugh as well.

"We both have the shared goal, I think it's just those things that are the basis of a strong connection."