Kelly Clarkson celebrates incredible honor for her talk show The American Idol star is making waves

Kelly Clarkson's fans were treated to some good news on Wednesday when it was revealed that her talk show was the recipient of a prestigious award.

The Kelly Clarkson Show's official social feed revealed that they had been awarded with a Gracie Award by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

Kelly Clarkson serenaded by fans on The Voice

The talk show was recognized for the platform it created for women. The announcement read: "Honored to announce we won a Gracie Award!

"#TheGracies presented by @allwomeninmedia recognize outstanding content created by, for and about women, and we are excited to be recognized alongside the other incredible winners!"

Immediately, they were inundated with congratulatory messages from several of the show's fans, with one commending Kelly by writing: "As well you should, you are phenomenal in everything you do, your voice is amazing and you can sing anything!"

Another also said: "Yay I'm so happy for you guys keep up the good work and I know you will win so many awards," with many others terming the honor as "well deserved."

While Kelly has been busy bringing heartwarming content to viewers with her talk show, she has also been entertaining people across the nation with the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg.

Kelly hosts the exciting new NBC talent show, which sees musicians from all 50 states around the country battle it out with their original compositions.

Chatting in a Q&A about the NBC series prior to its premiere, the American Idol winner was asked whether she would be wowing the crowds with any performances throughout the series, to which she replied: "Oh, well, I don't think this is about me this time around.

"I perform five days a week on television if you want to see a song. I'm second-guessing that idea, by the way, from my talk show."

The singer hosts the nationwide song competition with Snoop Dogg

She continued: "I perform quite a bit but, this, probably not because this isn't about me. This is about all of these other artists.

"And even when I'm on The Voice or whatever, I always try to make it about the artist that I'm with because I'm lucky. I'm so blessed. I've had my moment, right?"

