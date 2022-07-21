Ali Wentworth shares stunning new photo as she reveals new location away from home The Go Ask Ali podcaster is married to George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos are one of the most solid showbiz couples, having tied the knot 20 years ago.

The couple live in New York City's Upper East Side, and share two daughters, Elliott and Harper.

While George is busy each morning with his Good Morning America commitments, Ali works on her various projects in the city - from her podcast to her book.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth jokes she's divorcing George Stephanopoulos

And most recently, the TV star has been spending time apart from her family - albeit for an exciting reason - as she revealed she's currently working in LA.

Ali shared a photo of herself sitting on the steps outside of a trailer, tagging her location as Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, she wrote: "Working girl." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Very exciting about this," while another wrote: "Excited for what's coming is an understatement." A third simply added: "Yes!!"

Ali Wentworth is currently away from home while working in LA

Ali hasn't given any more details of her project so far but no doubt will do in the near future! She hasn't sat still for long this year and recently came back from New York City after spending time in Montauk on vacation with George.

The couple enjoyed some quality time together, having recently also gone away to Paris. It's been a busy time for Ali, who released her latest book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, earlier in the year.

The book has received rave reviews and was even ranked in the tenth spot on the New York Times' reading list.

Ali and George have been married for 20 years

Her book was described as "tales of desperation and a little inspiration". Ali's Well That Ends Well offers star's thoughts and experiences on the coronavirus pandemic, with the blurb reading: "Like many, Ali Wentworth spent the pandemic seesawing between highs, lows, and baking an unnecessary amount of chocolate cake.

"Between binging every TV show in existence to conquering TikTok to becoming a (semi) empty-nester, Ali experienced her share of turmoil (including an early case of Covid), but she also grew a little, learned a lot, and found comfort in some unexpected people and places."

