'Nervous' Jane Seymour dazzles fans with surprising hidden talent

Jane Seymour wowed a crowd of baseball fans with her impressive pitching skills as she stepped out to support the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

MORE: Jane Seymour channels her inner Bond girl with neon pink swimsuit

Taking to her Instagram, the mum-of-four shared a clip documenting her eagerly anticipated guest appearance at the Pittsburgh Pirates' latest game.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Seymour shows off her impressive pitching skills

Dressed from head to toe in personalised kit, Jane looked the part as she elegantly strode out onto the baseball diamond.

RELATED: Jane Seymour, 71, makes unexpected fitness confession – exclusive

MORE: Jane Seymour rocks platinum blonde hair - and she looks unbelievable

Despite her years of on-screen acting, Jane confessed to feeling anxious and said: "I am really, really, really nervous because I do not want to let Chris or the Pirates down."

The 71-year-old actress nonetheless put her nerves behind her and dazzled a throng of spectators with her baseball debut. Prepping for her big moment, Jane completed a series of balletic stretches before launching into a gutsy pitch.

Jane rocked a personalised baseball shirt

Sharing the memorable moment with her Instagram fans, the former Bond girl captioned her video snippet: "What better way to spend a Sunday than with the @pittsburghpirates! @derekshelton17, ready to sign me yet? Thanks so much for your hospitality, we had a great time."

Her fans went wild in the comment section with one remarking: "Go Seymour! Great form!"

EXCLUSIVE: Jane Seymour stuns in unexpected dress at son's wedding - and the bride chose it for her

Impressed by her sporting prowess, another penned: "This was awesome, way to go!!! I’m sure your son Chris was proud" whilst a third chimed: "You look like a natural in the baseball jersey!"

Jane's athletic outing comes in the wake of her son's traditional Korean wedding ceremony which took place earlier this month. Looking every inch the proud mother of the groom, the 71-year-old donned a stunning pastel pink custom-made hanbok that she originally wore to the pair's Malibu celebrations last year.

The actress looked stunning in her traditional hanbok

Despite Kris and Miso originally tying the knot in December 2021, the loved-up duo hosted a second gathering in Miso's native South Korea for her friends and family.

Sharing a carousel of stunning photos from the couple's big day, Jane captioned her snaps: "Congratulations Kris and Miso! What a gorgeous wedding and an incredibly special day.

Kris and Miso originally tied the knot in 2021

"Our family continues to grow with all of Miso's wonderful relatives. So happy to see Johnny and Kris perform together as well!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.