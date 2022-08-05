Heidi Klum highlights incredible physique in revealing silk slip

Heid Klum was a vision on Thursday as she teased her husband in a silk pink and blue slip while showcasing her supermodel figure.

The America's Got Talent judge looked sensational in a video filmed by her spouse, Tom Kaulitz, as she elegantly danced along a white balcony which backed onto the stunning seafront. The model matched her sultry silk look with a black necklace.

WATCH: AGT's Heidi Klum wows in string bikini during jaw-dropping vacation

Captioning the post, she simply penned a love-heart smiley and red love heart emoji. She also tagged her husband "@tomkaulitiz" alongside a camera emoji.

The husband and wife duo are currently enjoying a romantic vacation in St.Barths to celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary.

Heidi looked amazing

On Thursday, the talent show host shared another stunning update with fans as she frolicked in front of palm trees in the ultimate string bikini.

The mom-of-four shared a video to her Instagram feed that showed her dancing to the song Good Morning from Singin' In The Rain whilst donning a stunning black and white patterned two-piece which she matched with a patterned straw hat and sunglasses.

The chic swimwear showed off her gorgeous figure, with high-cut bottoms and halter neck style.

The pair married in 2019

She captioned the episode with a series of emojis including a unicorn, heart, the sun and a fish.

Heidi and Tom got married on a yacht in Capri, Italy – and it was an epic wedding with no expense spared. The supermodel looked breath-taking in an off-the-shoulder white gown with floral embroidery, and a long white veil, while her husband was dapper in an off-white suit and blue shirt.

She shared the news with fans by posting a photo that showed herself and Tom sharing a kiss on the deck of the boat. The vessel had been decorated with beautiful floral displays and had strands of white orchids draped from a canopy.

"We did it. Mr & Mrs Kaulitz," Heidi captioned the photo.

The Christina O luxury yacht had also hosted the wedding reception to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as well as the wedding reception of Princess Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III.

