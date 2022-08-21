Blake Shelton teases his new controversial hairstyle is here to stay His fans are seriously divided

Blake Shelton has done a major change – plus a serious confession – and fans truly don't know what to think!

The star recently made fans nostalgic when his iconic mullet made an epic return as he promoted his brand new song, No Body, and it got him thinking about both his upbringing and the early stages of his country music career.

He has taken to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes of the music video, and the mullet comeback, and just revealed how much having the hairstyle again has impacted him.

In a video where he is seen sporting western attire, with a guitar on his hand, and of course, the mullet, Blake confessed: "You know I'm just realizing that something hasn't felt right over the last fifteen or so years…"

He goes on to flip his hair back and forth to show off the old-new look, and admits to his fans: "I'm starting to realize what has been missing."

In the caption, the singer wrote: "Yep, all is finally right again…" and he promptly sparked a heated debate among fans as they divided themselves into team mullet or team no mullet.

The star's mullet confession

Each side was quite adamant about their position, with those who opted for his modern haircut writing: "That's a BIG NO!" and: "Just say no to mullets!!" as well as: "Please be extensions," plus another added: "You look much better with the short hair. Much more handsome."

However, some couldn't help but get nostalgic and reminisce about Blake's "og" look, commenting: "Mullet will always be your signature," and: "Love the mullet Blake," as well as: "I SO love the song Blake and the do. I remember when you 1st started out," plus a fourth said: "You're wearing that mullet well Blake! The saying is: 'What is old is new again!' I guess the 80s are back!"

Blake at the 2003 CMA Awards in the Grand Ole Opry

The hairdo is definitely synonymous with Blake and elicits loads of memories among fans, and another follower even wrote: "I have a picture of Blake with my husband on his first night at the Grand Ole Opry with that same haircut!"

The 46-year-old said that he had been nostalgic ever since he released his new song, telling fans: "This song in particular takes me back to the '90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time."

