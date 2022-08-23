Victoria Beckham divides fans for surprising reason in new makeup video The fashion designer split her Instagram followers

Victoria Beckham has raised a few eyebrows with her latest makeup tutorial.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to share some top tips with her fans as she applied her new Kajal eyeliner.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham looks unreal in daring bodycon mini dress

But followers weren't entirely convinced by the clip. At the opening of the video, Victoria explains: "I have my self-rejuvenating priming moisturiser on, and I have added a little bit of our signature eye brick, just for definition.

"I don't have anything else on my skin or on my lips right now."

Victoria divided fans with her makeup tutorial

It didn't take long for fans to comment on the clip – in particular Victoria's claim that she is makeup-free. "What??? You clearly have blusher on," one wrote, while a second echoed: "What nonsense, you're already made up!"

"She totally contoured her skin. Why do they always say they don't have anything on?" asked a third, while a fourth noted: "You might not have anything on but you got a filter."

The star often promotes her beauty range on Instagram

Others, meanwhile, rushed to compliment the mother of four, flooding the comments section with love hearts and flame emojis. "Beauty!" one exclaimed while a second said: "Loving your hair!"

It comes after it was revealed that Victoria's fashion label has undergone a big change and released a plus-size clothing range for the first time since it was founded in 2008.

Victoria recently expanded her fashion range

Some of the 48-year-old's garments now go up to a size 18, having previously stopped at a size 14 - mostly from her VB body range.

Sharing a video of model Shareefa J wearing one of her green dresses from her range, Victoria said: "Designed in our signature compact knit, VB Body gently sculpts and flatters the figure.

She is now also working with plus size clothing

“This season sees elevated takes on wear-everywhere pieces, including scallop detailing, a new square neckline and an open-back bodysuit. Available in sizes XS - XXL, discover the full collection at victoriabeckham.com."

One fan wrote: "Hoorah!!! Finally VB models of all sizes, well done!" Another added: "Finally qween! You listened to our feedback and used curvaceous models for your campaign." A third quipped: "So lovely to see women of all sizes modelling these beautiful clothes."

