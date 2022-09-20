Brooke Shields, 57, stuns in a skimpy SKIMS bra set - and fans are going wild

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

At 57, Brooke Shields is showing that she's as sexy as ever, stripping down to her SKIMS in the Kim Kardashian brand's debut bra campaign.

RELATED: Brooke Shields really turns up the heat with sensational swimsuit photo

The '80s supermodel shared photos from the sizzling shoot on Instagram and fans and famous followers went wild.

MORE: Brooke Shields gets fans talking with latest nostalgic behind-the-scenes video

SHOP: This budget 'Skims lookalike' Amazon bodysuit has gone viral - it has 18k 5-star reviews

"Wow! Beautiful!!!” raved Katie Couric, while Ali Wentworth seemed overwhelmed with enthusiasm, commenting: “WHAT'S HAPPENING???? Scorch!”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian models SKIMS - 'So, so cute'

Model Maye Musk - mother of Elon Musk - also couldn’t help but show her support with her own comment: three heart emojis.

Brooke joins fellow stars from Indya Moore and Chelsea Handler to Becky G in the sizzling new campaign, shot and directed by Vanessa Beecroft

"I’m so honored and excited to be in @SKIMS first ever bra campaign," Brooke wrote alongside her Instagram snaps showing off the new underwear. “I can honestly say that these bras are something we can all feel confident and comfortable in."

"I think I look sexier. I feel more myself. I feel like I'm living my life, according to my terms," Brooke recently said

If you want to shop Brooke’s looks though, you’ll have to sign up for the wait list. The new SKIMS bras don’t launch until Tuesday, September 27 at 9 AM PT /12 PM ET, and only on Skims.com.

Brooke recently explained that she feels that she’s just now hitting her stride. “I just now feel as if I'm my most powerful and vibrant, and I'm not bogged down by the same insecurities or the same pettiness,” she told MSNBC last year.

“I don’t give a sh-- the same way I did when I was a kid. I think I look sexier. I feel more myself. I feel like I'm living my life, according to my terms ... It's an interesting thing to be 56 and saying, ‘Now I'm ready to start.’”

MORE: Kim Kardashian's latest Skims look will shock you - but it's not what you think

Supermodel Brooke, whose fame skyrocketed in the 1980s, turned 57 in May

And Brooke’s not alone in the sizzling new campaign - she’s joined by more beauties: Becky G, Cassie, Chelsea Handler, Juliette Lewis, Indya Moore and 50 inspiring women from a diverse array of ages, lifestyles and backgrounds all showing off their SKIMS underwear.

“We want all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident. This is SKIMS biggest campaign yet, and I couldn't be more honored to have worked with the amazing women who brought it to life," Kim Kardashian explained.

"Confidence starts within, and with this campaign, we are bringing all women together to celebrate all bodies and individuality."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.