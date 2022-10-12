Louise Redknapp shows off gym-honed legs in luxe leggings following emotional reunion with son Charley The songstress looked flawless

Style icon Louise Redknapp showcased her impressive gym gains in a flattering pair of leggings during her Arizona getaway.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-two shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing against a cacti backdrop at The University of Arizona.

Dressed in a casual outfit, Louise opted for a pair of flattering black leggings, black trainers, stylish sunglasses and an embroidered white 'A' jumper.

She simply captioned her post: "Arizona," followed by an orange heart emoji.

In a previous snap, the Eternal singer shared a glimpse of the university's football stadium. Showing her support for the team, Louise captioned her photo: "Wildcats".

Louise looked lovely in her athletic outfit

The 47-year-old touched down in Arizona on Monday after flying out to visit her eldest son, Charley. 18-year-old Charley recently enrolled at the University of Arizona in a bid to pursue a career in sports after some encouragement from his loved ones.

Louise's latest stateside visit is the first time the doting mother has visited her son since he moved across the pond last month.

Ahead of the exciting milestone, Louise exclusively revealed to HELLO! that it was actually the influence of her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp that inspired their son to study in the US.

Louise shares son Charley with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

She explained: "His dad was the one that suggested it and thought it would be a good idea for him. So I was like, 'Well, I'm not going to say no'. If that's what he wants to do, then I'll back whatever he wants to do. It was more of a surprise to me that he was going to go and do that. But like I said, it's a great opportunity. And I hope that he has an amazing time."

An emotional Louise added: "I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend. I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates.”

Charley is pursuing a career in sports

Louise shares son Charley with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. Aside from Charley, the former couple are also proud parents to son Beau, 13. Louise and Jamie were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

