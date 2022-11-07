Kelly Ripa reveals relatable side effect from trip to London to visit daughter Lola The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mom

Kelly Ripa enjoyed a whirlwind visit to see her daughter Lola Consuelos in London over the weekend.

While the photos the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host posted on social media looked like a great time was had by all, the down-to-earth star admitted it wasn't all plain sailing.

Kelly shared a relatable trio of pictures amongst her travel snapshots, showing her struggling to stay awake as she sat in a restaurant with husband Mark Consuelos and Lola.

"Mom and dad with jet lag," the first picture was captioned, while the second - which saw Kelly with her eyes shut - was accompanied by the words "@instasuelos keeping me awake ish".

The third saw Kelly looking tired with her eyes still closed, alongside the caption: "Zombie". Kelly and Mark certainly made sure they made the most out of their time in London, despite suffering from severe tiredness.

As well as being shown around the city by Lola, they also took a trip to the famous department store Selfridges, and even reunited with their good friend Jake Shears, where they went to watch his new show, Tammy Faye, in the West End.

Kelly Ripa struggled to stay awake during her London trip

Lola is thought to be living in London on a study abroad program, with Kelly previously revealing on Live that her daughter was set to move to Europe for the year with school.

The proud parent told co-star Ryan Seacrest back in July: "It is Lola Consuelos' 21st birthday. We are waiting for her to get back – she's in Europe right now. Yes, poor Lola."

She continued: "She's actually finding an apartment for her study abroad. I was like, 'That's funny. Normally people find apartments by going on online and finding an apartment online and then just showing up and being disappointed.'"

Kelly and Mark Consuelos both had jet lag during their visit to daughter Lola

Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19. Michael is an aspiring actor living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Joaquin is studying at the University of Michigan.

He is also a talented wrestler. Kelly and Mark have ensured that all three of their children have a strong work ethic, and the Live star has spoken out about the need for her children to earn their own way in life on Instagram.

Back in 2019, she shared a photo of Michael - who was then at college - with the caption: "When your son gives you a job.."

One follower asked whether Michael had dropped out of school, to which she replied: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates.

The Live star was so happy to be reunited with her daughter

"I'm used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn't see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers."

She went on to say: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to [expletive] about that, I say let em."

