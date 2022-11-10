Dame Joan Collins sparks some confusion with new family photo The star posed with her goddaughter

Dame Joan Collins is the epitome of elegance and glamour – so fans were a little confused by her latest family photo.

The 89-year-old screen star took to Instagram this week in celebration of her goddaughter’s birthday.

WATCH: Joan Collins, 89, dances around in a bikini

She shared a lovely snapshot showing the pair together, both posing in floral dresses, and wrote: "Wishing my lovely #goddaughter @vdade a most #memorableday on her #bigbirthday."

Joan's fans were quick to share their thoughts on the image, flooding the comments section with compliments for the two ladies. "Happy Birthday! She's very lucky to be Joan's God daughter, anyone would be very lucky to be Joan's God daughter or Joan's anything!" one follower remarked.

Joan's appearance initially confused some followers

But some fans admitted to being a little confused by the photograph. "Good god, I thought Joan had a tattoo on her chest for a minute there!" one admitted, while a second echoed: "I thought you had a tatt on your chest for a sec!"

A third added: "Joan your petticoat looks like a tattoo x!"

The new photo comes after Joan revealed a recent transformation. She shared a snapshot showing her dining out with some of her "favourite people" – but all fans could focus on was her hair.

Fans went wild for Joan's recent hair transformation

Gone was her signature updo and light fringe – instead the star revealed stunning long brown locks, seemingly held back with a headband. Joan completed her look with a bold red lip and wore a statement necklace over her black outfit.

Fans adored her stylish appearance, with one telling the actress: "Ur hair looks fabulous down like this!" "I love your hair. It looks so beautiful!" echoed a second. "You look like your sister with your hair like this," said a third.

Joan pictured with her husband, Percy Gibson

Others commented on Joan's timeless beauty. "As usual you look better than everyone. Inspirational," one follower remarked. "Joan's aging in reverse….she looks 25 here!" said another.

