Stacey Dooley shows off baby bump while filming surprise project

Delighting fans, Stacey Dooley just shared several snaps of her blossoming baby bump on Instagram – and she also teased an exciting new project. Taking to social media on Saturday, the TV star posted a number of photos alongside her makeup artist Bow, which she captioned: "Baby and Bow on set."

Pictured in loungewear, Stacey appeared to be getting camera-ready for her latest project, and fans couldn't help but comment on her radiant pregnancy glow.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shows off bare baby bump

"Pregnancy is definitely suiting you," wrote one. "You truly are blooming," added another. Meanwhile, a third agreed: "Pregnancy suits you. You are truly glowing."

Since announcing her pregnancy in August, Stacey and her partner – Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton – have received plenty of well wishes and congratulatory messages from fans.

They made the official announcement on Instagram, with Kevin first posting a heartwarming photo, alongside the caption: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

Stacey shared a photo of her blossoming baby bump on Instagram

A short while later, Stacey then posted a Polaroid snap, writing: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted." She added: "Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [heart emoji]."

Documentary maker Stacey and pro dancer Kevin first met when they were partnered on Strictly in 2018, with Stacey helping Kevin to score his first Glitterball trophy.

The TV star couldn't have looked more radiant in the behind-the-scenes snaps

Exactly when the couple started a romantic relationship is not known, but they did confirm their romance shortly after her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a tell-all interview in April 2019.

Stacey insisted that there was no overlap between the relationships, and in July, she spoke publicly for the first time about her boyfriend Kevin.

Stacey is filming on set for a new project

"Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can't really indulge that and then ask for privacy," she told The Guardian. "That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds."

She concluded: "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I'm very lucky."

