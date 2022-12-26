Dr. Jennifer Ashton mourns heartbreaking sudden death of ABC colleague The ABC family were rocked by some tragic news on Friday

Dr. Jennifer Ashton received some devastating news during her vacation over the holidays concerning her co-star.

The GMA3 co-host was one of the many ABC stars to pay tribute to their 37-year-old colleague, Dax Tejera, who passed away suddenly on Friday from a heart attack.

Dax was the executive producer of This Week, and heartfelt messages have flooded in from all those who knew him.

On Instagram, Jennifer wrote that she was "heartbroken" as she replied to Cecilia Vega's tribute.

Cecilia had shared a photo of Dax, alongside an emotional message. It read: "Your smile. Your laugh. Your dedication. Your profound love of Veronica and your beautiful daughters. Your pride in your work.

"The way you looked out for the next generation and fought to pave the way for Latinos coming up.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton paid a heartbreaking tribute to ABC colleague Dax Tejera

"The way you broke barriers yourself. The way you always cheered me on and believed in me. Your dapper Miami style and the fact that even on the coldest of cold days you never wore socks. Dax Tejera, you are gone too soon. We will miss everything about you.

"Your @abcnews @thisweekabc familia were so lucky to have you. Your legacy lives on in all those you championed and cheered." ABC News President Kim Goodwin had announced the tragic news in a memo she sent to company staff.

She announced "with a heavy heart and great sadness" that Dax had passed away from a heart attack on Friday night.

Dr. Jennifer has been part of the ABC family for many years

The executive producer is survived by his wife Veronica and their two young daughters. He joined ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer before being promoted to the executive producer of George Stephanopoulos' show, This Week.

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Jim Avila also tweeted his sadness, writing: "Sad day for ABC. A good friend and groundbreaking ABC executive passes unexpectedly at 37. Dax Tejera i only have good thoughts my friend."

Former CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, added: "Absolutely tragic for ABC and the news industry."

