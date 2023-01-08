Amy Robach to face upcoming milestone without estranged husband as she waits to hear on GMA3 future The GMA3 star has been having an affair with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach has been keeping a low profile since making headlines in November following the news of her affair with co-star T.J. Holmes - and is waiting to hear about her future on GMA3.

What's more, Amy is now facing a new milestone in the coming weeks, a new 'first' without her husband Andrew Shue, whom she was married to for 12 years.

The mother-of-two will be spending the first of her birthdays with T.J. rather than Andrew, which falls on 6 February - and what's more, it's a milestone one, as she prepares to turn 50.

VIDEO: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's awkward interview with T.J. Holmes resurfaced

Last year, Amy spent her birthday with Andrew and T.J. - who was a close family friend - as they went to The Fresh Kids of Bel Air concert in New York.

At the time, she shared two photos, one of which involved her posing with her group of friends, including co-star T.J. and Andrew.

Amy has been spending a lot of time with T.J. since their affair was made public, and they even spent Christmas and New Year's Eve together.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were married for 12 years

The journalist is yet to speak out about her relationship with her estranged husband - who was pictured for the first time since the affair scandal over the holidays - in a picture shared on Instagram by his oldest son Nathaniel.

While Amy and Andrew have remained silent, T.J.'s estranged wife Marilee Fiebig has spoken out following news that they were filing for divorce.

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail. "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," attorney Stephanie Lehman said on Wednesday.

"To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

Amy and T.J. Holmes have been having an affair

She also spoke out against T.J.'s romance with Amy, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

It concluded: "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

