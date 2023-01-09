Amy Robach's step-son reaches out with message of gratitude for 'support' The Good Morning America co-stars have been on hiatus

While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continue their hiatus on Good Morning America and GMA3, their families are moving on with their own respective lives as well.

Her son with estranged husband Andrew Shue, Nathaniel aka "Nate," is making quite a few moves of his own with his acting career.

VIDEO: Amy Robach's stepson shares emotional video featuring dad Andrew as he details difficult year

The budding performer recently was part of a film project titled Sense, which had a premiere event for supporters, and he reached out in gratitude for all those who contributed and helped him along the way.

Along with a photograph of himself from the event alongside the team and a poster for the film, he wrote: "Thank you to everyone who came and supported the film, and everyone who helped make it. X"

While Nate has remained silent on the ensuing issues between his dad and former step-mom, he has continued to show his support for his step-sisters, Ava and Annalise.

He'd even shared a photograph on his Instagram Stories prior to the holiday season showing some love for Ava on her 21st birthday.

Nate shared a message of gratitude for those who supported his latest project

Nate recently posted an emotional montage of moments from the year which was accompanied by the song Square One by Caamp which also featured telling lyrics.

He captioned the post: "2022 was a doozy. Not sure what I’m wishing for in 23 but I’ve got a little faith it’ll come. Love my people."

The video even included a clip of Andrew in happier times, kicking a football around and showing off some impressive skills.

Neither Amy, nor Ava or Annalise featured in the video, but his brothers did, making their first appearance on social media following news of the relationship breaking in a photograph featuring all four men.

Amy's daughters have remained silent on the matter

Andrew was all smiles as he posed with his children, Nathaniel, Wyatt and Aidan, in Montana, where they are currently on vacation, which Nathaniel also shared, captioning it: "RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO '23."

