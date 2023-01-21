Christine Lampard shares touching update about rarely-seen lookalike sister The Loose Women star is married to former footballer Frank Lampard…

Christine Lampard, 43, is notoriously private about her family life but on Friday, the Loose Women star took to social media with a rare update about her lookalike sister Nicola.

The ITV star shared a sweet video on Instagram which showed footage of her sister cuddled up alongside an adorable pup and a slew of other four-legged friends which she helps rescue - and it's safe to say Christine was beaming with pride.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

Loading the player...

Captioning the photo, the wife of Frank Lampard penned: "My little sister @nikatthebarnrescue helping find these little beauties their forever home please giver her a follow," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Christine is so proud of her sister

Nicola is a volunteer at The Barn Animal Rescue, which is based in Carrowdore, County Down in Northern Ireland, and appears to be very passionate about her role as she has a designated Instagram account for her work with the organisation, from which she originally shared the reel re-posted by Christine.

Alongside the clip, Nicola wrote: "Friday walks made fun with these wee beauties," to which one follower remarked: "Look at you so happy with the doggies."

TRENDING NOW: Helen Flanagan's bold mini dress is a serious hit

The last time fans caught a glimpse of Christine's younger sister was back in November when the pair were spotted heading out for a prosecco-fuelled evening in celebration of Nicola's birthday.

The sister-duo appeared closer than ever in the fabulous photo which saw them looking ultra-glamorous for the occasion.

Christine and Nicola enjoyed a fun night out in November

Christine kept her outfit ultra chic, opting for a classic black roll neck jumper, whilst birthday girl Nicola rocked a stylish turquoise blouse that featured an elegant key-hold cut out on the front. Both sisters added dark eyeliner and nude lipstick to their respective ensembles.

CHRISTINE FASHION: Christine Lampard celebrates Loose Women milestone in head-turning dress

MORE CHRISTINE: Christine Lampard melts hearts with rare photo of children – and look at their hair

Friends and fans of the pair rushed in to comment on the sweet update including actress, Emily Atack, who replied by writing: "Happy birthday you absolute babe @nikjayne_12!!!" alongside three red love hearts.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.