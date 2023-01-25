Dianne Buswell shows off strictly-honed physique in shower selfie The professional dancer is dating Youtuber Joe Sugg

As a professional dancer, it's no secret that Dianne Buswell has a very impressive physique and on Tuesday, the Strictly star took to social media with a selfie from the shower.

The redheaded beauty, 33, shared the candid moment as she filmed her entire day whilst on the Strictly Come Dancing tour in Nottingham - and it looked like she had a blast!

Captioning the post, she penned: "It’s a beautiful day here in Nottingham sun was shining it didn't rain, got a piercing and I’m looking forward to performing tonight! P.S Don’t think that fan had been turned for a while! Dusty!"

The star was captured in the shower

In the intimate moment, Dianne looked so glam in a stunning, vibrant orange bikini as she danced with shower-drenched hair for the video. She also wore a pair of stunning pearl earrings.

Other moments in the exciting montage showed the star caught in golden hour for a stunning sun-soaked snap whilst wearing a black puffer coat as well frolicking around with her fellow Strictly castmates Jowita Przystal and Amy Dowden.

The fun update sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans who were quick to rush in with messages for her.

Dianne looked like she had a blast

One fan wrote: "You're so spontaneous I love it!! Hope you’re having a fab time!! Gutted I won’t be there but can’t wait for May."

A second added: "Loved getting to see you perform on the weekend and it was lush to meet you! Wishing you the best for the rest of your [run]."

A third penned: "Glad you had a good day - break a leg," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The pair were partners on the show in 2018

Whilst the star appears to be having a blast on tour, it does mean she has been spending more time away from her boyfriend of four years, Joe Sugg, 31.

The pair spent Christmas apart as Dianne headed home Down Under to be with her family, whilst Joe spent the holidays in Somerset with his friends and family and has just got back from a sun-soaked trip to South Africa to work on various BBC projects.

Despite their time away from each other, Dianne recently revealed exclusively to HELLO! just how in love she and Joe are and detailed their plans to spend a lot of quality time together travelling this year.

She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I'd really like to go with Joe to some places we've never been to before. I love travelling – I find it very relaxing," she says.

Joe has just got back from South Africa

The star also revealed that her doting boyfriend is one of the main reasons she wouldn't move home to Australia any time soon. She said: "I love the UK and how much of my work is there, and I love that Joe's there, and his family," confirming that moving back home is off the cards at the moment.

