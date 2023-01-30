Strictly's Janette Manara thrills fans with exciting news Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has announced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and rare photo - find out more!

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Janette Manrara has announced that she will be joining a brand new Disney project that is already creating a buzz on social media.

Fans of Mary Poppins, Frozen, The Lion King, Star Wars and more, get ready because the professional dancer will be judging a brand new competition to find the UK’s biggest Disney fan! Self-confessed super-fan since childhood, Janette will change the lives of somebody when she awards the most incredible prize and she has shared the most adorable never-before-seen childhood photo...

Janette burst onto her Instagram page with the thrilling announcement for her 500k-strong fanbase: "Amazing day visiting the @disneyparksuk headquarters in London! The competition to find the #UKSBIGGESTDISNEYFAN has officially begun! More details coming tomorrow!" Before teasing: "Stay tuned to my socials."

Janette can barely contain her excitement

Fans immediately swarmed to the 39-year-old's Instagram comments section to gush over how "cute" her Mini Mouse-attired escapades looked as she shared photos of her theme park adventure at Disney HQ.

Janette has visited Disney countless times with her Strictly beau Aljaž Škorjanec

"Our own Disney Princess!" Trilled one fan. Within one hour of Janette posting the news, thousands of fans started to become seriously competitive. "I am sooooo jealous! I am a huge fan....what's the age limit?"

The Strictly star truly is a lifelong fan

Another fan admitted that they secretly "hope this isn't just for kids…" As keen fans scrolled through Janette’s fun-filled photo montage - which included a rare childhood photo of the dancer - for clues of what is to come, some had to concede and replied to Jannette to say that they just "don’t know how they'll find a bigger Disney fan than you!"

The details of the once in a lifetime competition keep getting better...

Janette’s joy was palpable and fans are so happy to see the launch of the BBC Ballroom stars new project: "You look so happy Janette, can’t wait to hear more about it xx," added another supportive fan.

It is all to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary and will see ardent fans of animated adventure, live-action Marvel films and fantasy compete to for a money-can't-buy prize – a stay at the fabled Cinderella Castle Suite at the theme park in Florida, which is never normally available to the public!

How to take part in Janette Mara's Disney competition

The rest is in your hands...

Contestants need to prove their knowledge and passion for Disney on social media, before earning a place in the final shortlist of ten. From there the lucky ten will be whisked around the world completing Disney-themed challenges.

Tune in for more details on Tuesday!

