Loose Women's Jane Moore inundated with support following family incident

Jane Moore has been embarking on a little bit of travel following the news that she and husband, Gary Farrow, were going to split after 20 years of marriage.

The Loose Women star shared a photo of herself in Thailand as she explained to her followers that her mum had been hospitalised while she was away. Revealing the situation, she penned: "Hello peeps, here I am on my journey from Koh Lanta to Krabi airport in Thailand before heading home where I landed to learn that my mum had just been admitted to St George's hospital, South London (after a fall) where I have spent much of the past week."

She added: "I just wanted to give a HUGE shout out to all the staff on the Florence Nightingale ward who work tirelessly and cheerfully under often strenuous circumstances.

"I cannot thank them enough and she's now back home and recuperating well. I will be back @loosewomen next week so see you all then. Have a great weekend everyone."

The photo showed Jane looking out over a beautiful beach, while the wind messed with her hair, blowing it to the side.

Jane had been in Thailand at the time

Fans immediately sent Jane messages of support, as one shared: "Hope she's on the mend Jane," while her Loose Women co-star Katie Piper posted a heart emoji.

A second said: "Hope your mum gets back to full health soon Jane," and a third wrote: "Oh no Jane what a worry for you. Hope she makes a full and speedy recovery soon."

Although the star will be worried for her mum, she can still count on the support of her ex-husband, who she admitted is still her "best friend".

The presenter confirmed in December that she'd split from her husband

The separation did not come out of the blue, as Jane admitted they discussed breaking up last year before she decided to care for Gary after he fell and broke his leg.

"We've been processing it for about a year. So we're both quite private people. We had discussed it last year," she said. Lightening the mood, Jane joked: "And then he fell and broke his leg and, no, I didn't push him. Just want to put that out there. He fell and broke his leg. And obviously, then all bets are off."

On a more serious note, she added: "I would hope he would say I'm his best friend. And I'm keen we don't lose that element."

Jane and Gary tied the knot at London's Claridges Hotel on 4 May 2002, with the TV star looking beautiful in an effortless bridal dress with a cowl neckline and sheer sleeves. She teamed it with a sparkling tiara and a classic bouquet made up of orchids.

