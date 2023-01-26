Dianne Buswell reveals pride as boyfriend Joe Sugg marks major moment

Dianne Buswell is currently entertaining the nation as she takes part in the Strictly Live Tour alongside her celebrity partner Tyler West.

But despite a busy schedule, the Australian dancer still took the time to congratulate her long-term boyfriend Joe Sugg when he marked a major success. During the week, Deadline reported that the company he founded alongside fellow YouTuber Caspar Lee had undergone a massive rebrand and launched services in the United States.

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg blown away by cutest gift in video you need to see

Loading the player...

"Go on boys!!!" she enthused as she tagged the pair and shared a screenshot of the original article.

Joe and Caspar launched the Magravine, which is now known as MVE, in 2018 with the aim to help support rising stars in the digital industry.

WOW: Dianne Buswell shows off strictly-honed physique in shower selfie

The US branches will follow in the footsteps of the original UK company, and seek to discover new rising talents.

Dianne shared her message of support

The pair's relationship continues to go from strength to strength, and although the pair spent Christmas apart, with Dianne visiting family in Australia, she recently spoke about their future plans.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I'd really like to go with Joe to some places we've never been to before. I love travelling – I find it very relaxing."

The star also revealed that her doting boyfriend is one of the main reasons she wouldn't move back to Australia. She said: "I love the UK and how much of my work is there, and I love that Joe's there, and his family."

The pair became an item in 2018

Dianne shared more adorable details about her relationship with the brother of Zoe Sugg, including the "cute" way they dance together in their kitchen.

SEE: Dianne Buswell delights fans with change to appearance in new video

MORE: Dianne Buswell bats her lashes for the camera in glittering sleeveless gown

She explained: "Joe is a sucker for dancing in the house with me. He'll stand there and put his arms up – he loved the ballroom, that was his favourite – and so I just go into frame with him and he does a little waltz with me around the kitchen. It's really cute."

Joe and Dianne met on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing where they partnered up. Shortly after the show finished the pair confirmed their relationship and have been together ever since.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.