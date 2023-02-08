ABC's Rhiannon Ally praised by fans for latest special feature on GMA The GMA3 anchor has been filling in for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

ABC and GMA3 may continue to be marred by scandal and drama, even with T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's departure, but Rhiannon Ally is focusing on her increased camera time, and doing a good job.

The ABC anchor, who often serves as a substitute for Amy and T.J. on GMA3 while the network continues its search for permanent hosts, continues to shine.

Now she is feeling the love from fans in return, after she, deservedly so, gave her latest feature for Good Morning America a shout out on her social media.

Rhiannon took to Instagram to share with her followers a segment that was aired on Good Morning America's February 8th episode, of which she was the lead reporter of.

The report detailed a new drug that could potentially help new moms with postpartum depression (PPD), which is set to be reviewed by the FDA soon.

The clip sees the journalist first introduced by GMA mainstay Robin Roberts, before she explains that the new pill is called Zuranolone, and that, if approved, it would be the first medication for PPD in pill form.

Rhiannon was promptly praised by fans for her report

She added that the "fast acting" anti-depression medication would be taken once a day, for just two weeks, also noting that the only other medication made specifically for PPD is administered through an IV over sixty continuous hours.

Per Rhiannon: "Postpartum depression affects one in seven new moms," and that: "Symptoms can appear days or even months after delivery, and can include anxiety, feeling hopeless, panic, fatigue, fear of being alone with, or even hurting the baby."

The anchor has three kids of her own

On her Instagram, she wrote along the clip: "A new medication could be a game-changer for new moms with PPD," and was promptly supported by her fans, who commented: "Great job, Rhiannon. And very helpful information," as well as: "Great video."

Rhiannon is a mom herself to three kids, Roman, nine, Camila, seven, and Natalia, four, who she shares with her husband, Mike Marza, a fellow journalist.

