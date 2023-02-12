Celine Dion's fan wish her well as she returns to social media for special reason The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion has been keeping a low profile since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome last year, which has caused her to take a break from performing.

However, over the weekend, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker took to Instagram via her team to share memories of happier times in her music career ahead of Valentine's Day.

The nostalgic post celebrated love while sharing some exciting news for all Celine fans.

It read: To celebrate love in all shapes and forms, Celine’s The Love Songs playlist has been refreshed once again: here is the Let’s Talk About Love edition! Celine's most beautiful love songs in one playlist... a soundtrack to your weekend… Enjoy! -Team Celine. Link in bio!"

Fans took the opportunity to wish Celine well with many sharing emotional and heartfelt messages to the star.

"Get well soon Celine," one wrote, while another remarked: "Praying for you Celine," alongside a love heart emoji. A third added: "You are in my thoughts Celine."

Celine Dion's fans sent supportive and emotional messages as she returned to social media

The mother-of-three had previously shared footage of herself at the beginning of December, where she explained her lengthy absence and the health condition she was battling - stiff person syndrome.

The star explained that stiff person syndrome impacts "one in a million people," and is a rare neurological disorder. Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress.

Celine's condition is characterised by muscle spasms. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than men.

Celine revealed her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome at the end of 2022

At the time of explaining her health battle, the star said: "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

Alongside the footage, the message read: "Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels eight of her summer 2023 shows."

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Celine, with one writing: "Please take care of yourself Celine," while another wrote: "We send so much love for you right now! Stay strong and take care of yourself!" A third added: "Take care, hope you get better soon."

