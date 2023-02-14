Victoria Beckham sparks sweet fan reaction with VERY romantic tribute to husband David The couple tied the knot in 1999

Victoria and David Beckham have been married for a whopping 23 years, and on Tuesday, VB penned the sweetest tribute to her husband.

To mark Valentine's Day, the fashion designer, 48, delighted her Instagram followers with a slew of summer throwback photos.

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham's best marriage moments

Loading the player...

The mother-of-four looked almost unrecognisable with her cropped hair and nostalgic 90s outfit featuring a blue floral corset top, low-waisted navy trousers and a sporty baseball cap.

David, meanwhile, bore a striking resemblance to his eldest son Brooklyn as he beamed for the camera. Echoing his wife's athletic ensemble, the former footballer donned a white tank top and a pair of linen cargo pants.

As for his hair, the celeb secured his platinum blonde locks beneath a navy cap.

VB took a trip down memory lane

A second photo showed the loved-up couple relishing a romantic embrace atop a stone wall. David and Victoria looked seriously smitten as they hugged one another – with VB even reaching in for a tender kiss.

DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to happy marriage with David Beckham

SEE: David and Victoria Beckham's enduring love story in photos

Sharing the photos with her followers, Victoria included the caption: "26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham," followed by a string of pink and red heart emojis.

The singer shared some romantic snaps

"Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven x."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an array of heartfelt messages. "I admire you and your ever-lasting love to the moon and back. You are true idols!!!" penned one, while a second gushed: "Relationship goalssss".

Other followers couldn't help but draw attention to the uncanny Beckham family resemblance. Pointing out their similarity, one fan commented: "Harper looks like her daddy," and a second noted: "You look like your children."

The power couple share four children together

Victoria and David celebrated 23 years of marriage back in July 2022. The couple met in 1997 when David was a Manchester United footie ace and Victoria was a Spice Girl.

They swiftly became one of the celebrity world's hottest couples and married just under two years later. They have since become parents to four children; Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.