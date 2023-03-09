Rod Stewart's model daughter sparks reaction in rare appearance with famous mom, Rachel Hunter

Rachel Hunter has returned to New Zealand and shared a rare picture with her daughter Renee - and fans cannot believe how alike the two look.

"She looks just like you!" commented one follower on the picture, which showed Rachel, 53, with a fresh face and her blonde curly hair loose as she took the selfie with Renee sitting to her left and throwing her hands up in the air.

Rachel and Renee reunited in New Zealand

Rachel wore a black tank top while Renee, 30, wore a white tank, and both had big smiles on their faces as the sun shone in through the window.

"Heart Burst," wrote Rachel, who welcomed Renee with ex-husband Rod Stewart. Fans called the two "beautiful" as another added: "She has your great smile!"

"You’re reunited. How wonderful that must feel for the two of you. Enjoy your time together," wrote a separate follower.

The 53-year-old model and actress is also mom to son Liam whom she welcomed with Rod in 1994. The British singer, 78, and Rachel married in Beverly Hills in 1990, three months after meeting in Los Angeles; Rachel was 21 and Rod was 44.

Rachel and Rod met and married in 1991

They split in 1999 and finalized their divorce in 2006. Rod has eight children with five mothers; his eldest Sarah - who was adopted as a baby into another family - is 59 and his youngest, Aidan, is 11.

Rachel was born in New Zealand but spent much of her time in England. However she returned to her home country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the borders have been reopened, she has travelled extensively throughout India and has jumped further into her work as a spiritual healer.

The mom-of-two now hosts retreats in India as well as meditation and breathwork services online and in person in New Zealand.

Rachel hosts workshops and classs in meditation and breathwork

"This Dance with the Devi or Goddess is extremely personal, what is one’s experience, is different to another’s. There is no defined expression of how divinity comes or whom may be within the innermost sanctum of self," she said of an upcoming workshop titled Dance with the Devi.

"This workshop will be with one or more of the Hindu Goddesses. During this time together let’s discover, explore, and experience, speak, share the qualities of divine feminine."

