This Morning's Holly Willoughby stuns in rare selfie with age-defying mother

This Morning's Holly Willoughby is proof that the apple never falls far from the tree. In the run-up to Mother's Day, the star paid tribute to her mum Linda by sharing a joyous mother-daughter selfie – and it's fair to say Holly is her mum's double!

In the snapshot – which was circulated via her Wylde Moon newsletter – Holly, 42, looked radiant in a white broderie-style dress. She teamed her gorgeous summer frock with a gold pendant necklace and a sweep of seriously sleek eyeliner.

Her mother, meanwhile, looked youthful in an off-the-shoulder boho top adorned with swirling patterns and bright colours. Holly's mum wore her blonde locks down loose like her daughter and added a pop of rosy lipstick for a touch of summer glamour.

In her newsletter, Holly and her team shared pearls of wisdom on the subject of motherhood. Sharing some of her best motherly advice handed down to her via her own mum, Holly said: "Pick your battles and don't sweat the small stuff."

Holly with her lookalike mother

"Try not to react to anything that triggers you straight away. If you give everything a bit of time and space to breathe, the right path will become clear." Some sage advice right there!

Holly's touching moment with her beloved mum comes after the TV star dazzled viewers on Sunday evening's instalment of Dancing on Ice. For her latest appearance, the blonde beauty resembled a real life ice queen as she debuted a spectacular £2.6k plunging mirror gown.

The star looked stunning

Holly looked breathtaking in her strapless silver gown which featured a sweetheart neckline, a full, fairytale skirt and a sea of giant sequins.

Fans and friends were quick to react to the presenter's outfit update on Instagram. "Beautiful dress Holly, you look stunning. The sparkle was fab, a real dress for the final," remarked one follower, while a second gushed: "You look like an angel!"

A third chimed in: "Holly never gets it wrong. She looks amazing!!!" and a fourth simply added: "Gorgeous as usual."

