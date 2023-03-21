Jennifer Hudson bursting with joy, wows fans after confirming Common romance The EGOT appears happier than ever

Jennifer Hudson is clearly loving life. On Monday the Oscar-winning actress took to social media to share a singalong and happy dance with her fans on social media.

In a tribute to International Day of Happiness, the TV host gathered her gang together for a song and dance.

The 41-year-old looked positively glowing after apparently confirming her romance with rapper Common.

The singer recently sparked a reaction from her fans when she shared a sweet photo of her and her rumored boyfriend, Common.

The American Idol alumna took to Instagram to wish the rapper a happy birthday and uploaded a photo of the pair posing with their arms wrapped around each other.

Both Jennifer and Common hail from Chicago, and the singer currently resides in Burr Ridge in a majestic $3 million home, which you can see a glimpse inside in the video below.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson shares peek inside jaw-dropping Chicago home

Alongside the touching image, she penned: "Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today!"

Common showed appreciation for Jennifer's shoutout and reposted the picture on his Instagram Story, adding: "Thank You!"

Jennifer positively glowing with Common

Fans raced to the comment section of Jennifer's post to ask whether her birthday message was confirmation of their relationship. "Is that a 'Soft Launch Insta Official'," replied one. A second said: "Is this confirmation?"

Jennifer – who split from her longtime boyfriend, David Otunga in 2017 – and Common, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, sparked romance rumors after several outings together in 2022.

