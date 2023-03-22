Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' baby name reveal caused confusion when it came to their second child The Hollywood couple share four children

Blake Lively and Ryan Reyonds are doting parents to four children, having welcomed their fourth child earlier this year.

The couple's fans are patiently waiting for their baby's name to be revealed - something that has made headlines every other time they have announced the moniker of their children.

The couple's second oldest child, Inez, was born in October 2016 and US Weekly confirmed her name two months later.

However, it caused quite a lot of confusion, as it was initially thought to be Ines, until Blake spoke out.

In May 2018 when Inez was 19 months, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star told People: "I had a new baby, Inez, with a 'z' even though everyone says it's with an 's'. I don't know why, please tell Wikipedia."

Along with Inez - now six - Blake and Ryan are also parents to eight-year-old James and three-year-old Betty - whose moniker was revealed in Taylor Swift's song, named after her.

The couple are yet to reveal the name and gender of their fourth child, but are likely to do it in a subtle way when they are ready.

It sounds like the couple are enjoying every moment of being a family of six too. Ryan was asked about his fourth child during an appearance at the CNBC's Power Lunch just after the Super Bowl. When asked about the gender of their baby, all the actor had to say with a laugh was: "I'm not telling, this ain't a birth announcement."

The actor has definitely been just as dedicated to keeping his children out of the spotlight as Blake has, despite his constant presence on social media. Speaking of life at home since, he continued: "It's a zoo over here. This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter Inez's name caused confusion

He added: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble." While he didn't divulge any details about their new child's name, he did state that he and Blake are "very excited" about the newborn.

Blake had shared a photo of herself on Instagram, showing the A Simple Favor actress visibly without her baby bump, alluding in her caption that it was a recent snap and that she had "been busy."

