Exciting time for Kelly Ripa as star's long-awaited news come to fruition

It's an exciting time for Kelly Ripa as not only has husband Mark Consuelos joined her on Live, but she has also launched her own podcast, Let's Talk Off-Camera with Kelly Ripa.

The first episode of her latest venture dropped on Wednesday, and the popular host ended up chatting with her beloved as they lifted up the lid on their nearly 30-year relationship. The synopsis for the episode reads: "Mark and I take an intimate look into our marriage since we are ripe for a 'Gray Divorce'.

"And, I learn a valuable lesson when our very own marriage counselor joins the conversation."

At the time of her announcement, Kelly said in a statement: "After 23 years of interviewing celebrities, authors, musicians and experts on live TV, the big takeaway is that the most compelling and unfiltered conversations happen off camera."

Eager to have yet another platform through which she can take her journalistic and hosting expertise to another level, she explained: "I have dreamed of a platform where I can have these honest talks without all the fuss and filter of a camera."

The host added: "Now SiriusXM has made my dream a reality with a podcast featuring friends, both old and new, discussing a variety of topics we all face in life, while getting deep with some experts' views and advice along the way. Not another podcast, this is off camera!"

Mark was Kelly's first guest on her podcast

A gray divorce is a recent trend, seeing older couples splitting after years of marriage, but Kelly and Mark will be at no risk of this given how strong their relationship is, which they have shown on numerous occasions.

But like many couples, they have faced their own difficulties, and on the episode, Kelly revealed that Mark used to have a jealous streak when they were younger.

"It's very hard being married to somebody who is jealous. It was our first week of marriage, because we didn't take our honeymoon until later. You were working and I went to visit you in Boston," she recalled.

The couple share three children together

"We went to this Italian restaurant and the waiter was like a very cute old man, he's definitely in his 70s, if not 80s. He leaned down and he said, 'And for the principessa?' I thought it was so cute that this little old man called me a princess, and I looked at him and I gave him my order in a very smiley way. And he walked away and you picked a horrible fight."

Mark, 51, admitted he got "very upset" during that dinner, and added: "I was 25. I was pretty insane, but that jealousy thing definitely followed me for a while. I'm not jealous anymore."

