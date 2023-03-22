Amy Robach's former stepson shares intimate glimpse inside private family life in candid new photo The former GMA star was married to Andrew Shue for 12 years

Amy Robach's former stepson, Nate Shue, is becoming a star in his own right, thanks to his successful career in the entertainment industry.

The talented actor and writer recently starred in the film Senses, which has been nominated for several awards at Cannes.

The up-and-coming star has been sharing more and more into his personal life on social media, most recently taking to Instagram to share a glimpse into his stunning home.

Nate, 26, posted a photo from his lounge, featuring his beloved pet labrador and his brother Wyatt, 19.

Amy was married to Nate's dad, Andrew Shue, for 12 years, but the pair separated last year after the former GMA star had an affair with T.J. Holmes.

The pair's affair consequently lost them both their jobs at ABC, and they have been keeping a low profile ever since.

On January 27 People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Amy Robach's former stepson Nate Shue shared a glimpse inside his home

Amy and Andrew's divorce was finalized earlier this month, and the pair have remained silent about it to date. However, while they are no longer together, the former couple have remained on great terms with their former stepchildren.

Amy still follows Andrew's sons on social media, while Andrew has been pictured out with the former 20/20 star's daughter Annalise, 17.

Nate has a lot to look forward to, with Cannes fast approaching. He was both a co-writer and actor in Senses, which has been nominated for a number of awards including Best Student Film, Best Narrative Short, and the Official Selection for Cannes International Shorts 2023.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were married for 12 years

Sense's official synopsis reads: "When positive COVID diagnoses leave them isolated in their home, Mac and Nora must lean on each other to hold onto their minds, hearts, and senses."

Nate's acting career is following in the footsteps of his famous father, who is best known for his role as Billy Campbell in Melrose Place. His aunt, Elisabeth Shue, is also a well-known star, best known for her roles in The Karate Kid, Back to the Future Part II, and Back to the Future Part III.

